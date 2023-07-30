For more than a century, the powers of the “Conglomerate Empire” have been quietly constructing a high-tech electronic poison prison for their intended full spectrum dominance of the population. This intent was clearly revealed in the “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” document of the 1970’s, and it is also evident in the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda” and the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset”.

Besides psychological programming through psy op events, false narratives, propaganda and censorship, public poisons and frequency technologies have been major cabal tools for control.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ public poisons & frequencies – https://yeswise.com/Learning/poisons.htm

~ The Conglomerate Empire (eBook) – https://yeswise.com/Learning/empire.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com













