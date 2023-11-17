Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Liz Gunn Update: "I Saw Potentially 400 Deaths Linked To One Vaccinator. This Is Horrific Stuff!"
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3300 Subscribers
87 views
Published 18 hours ago

MIRRORED from Sunfellow On COVID-19

October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3s48jl-liz-gunn-update-i-saw-potentially-400-deaths-linked-to-one-vaccinator.-this.html

Recently Liz Gunn posted the damning video below, so we reached out to her to get an update:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1715685103643267337 



Keywords
new zealanddeathslinkedcovid vaccinevaccinatorliz gunn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket