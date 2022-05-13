WHEN DON LEMON STILL CARED ABOUT BLACK AMERICA

There was a time when Mr. Lemon look at the plight of the black community objectively and acknowledge the root cause and remedy of the diseased culture that has been systematically implemented by government to rot an exceptionally powerful people from the inside. The black community doesn’t need government assistance. The black community doesn’t need affirmative action. The black community doesn’t need reduced educational standards. The black community doesn’t need the welfare state. The black community doesn’t need more access to abortions. Do you really think so little of black Americans that you believe us incapable of saving ourselves if encouraged to do so? What the black community needs is to be left alone because your salvation is killing us.