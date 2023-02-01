PfizerGate: What Robert Barnes is Missing

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Mathew Crawford, Liam Sturgess and Gudrun Welder respond to Robert Barnes' comments about Project Veritas' #PfizerGate videos, and try to clarify what appears to be a miscommunication. We hope Robert will join us for a longer discussion so we can swap perspectives and hopefully enlighten each other!
Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v27rup6-nutrition-health-and-bad-science-round-table-w-bart-kay-and-gudrun-welder.html
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