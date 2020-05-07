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What Will Happen if we Reject the Mark?
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43 views • May 07, 2020
How will we be able to survive without the Mark after it's implemented?
The bible says EVERYBODY will have to take the Mark. It also says the Antichrist will go to war with the Christians and he will conquer us. Will this really happen? What will happen to us if we don't take the Mark? Torture? Decapitation? Are you prepared to go through it?
The bible says EVERYBODY will have to take the Mark. It also says the Antichrist will go to war with the Christians and he will conquer us. Will this really happen? What will happen to us if we don't take the Mark? Torture? Decapitation? Are you prepared to go through it?
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