Saved by @InstantMediaBot (https://t.me/InstantMediaBot?start=from_caption)





Not A Number - The timing of the boosters was to cause maximum damage 👇 (https://twitter.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1847811736998646113?s=19&t=y34OWEq_QORF-NSL4nl7jA)

The timing of the boosters was to cause maximum damage 👇 https://t.co/3sxCXnNEDl