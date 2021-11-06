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joe biden normal 001
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150 views • November 06, 2021
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joe biden normal 001
Biden said when everyone is 100% vccinted things will be back to normal. Normal is gone and unless you act now it will be replaced by the new Biden (NWO) normal.
https://rumble.com/register/boudicaus/
joe biden normal 001
Biden said when everyone is 100% vccinted things will be back to normal. Normal is gone and unless you act now it will be replaced by the new Biden (NWO) normal.
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