Endued with Power: (Chapter 6e)
Working of Miracles
Acts 8:15-16 KJV
[15] who, when they were come down, prayed for them, that they might receive the Holy Ghost: [16] (for as yet he was fallen upon none of them: only they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus.)
