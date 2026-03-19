Disneyland's Dark Secrets and the Nature of Evil, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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Beneath surface-level comfort, deeper questions emerge about power, secrecy, and human nature. Not everything is as it seems—and understanding that challenges perception. The real takeaway isn’t shock, but awareness: stay grounded, question narratives, and don’t ignore uncomfortable truths that shape the world behind the scenes.
#Awareness #TruthSeeking #Perspective #CriticalThinking #StayCurious #RealityCheck #Insight
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