WKRP Weirdness: The Purple Cow

All of our entertainment is of the devil. As a part of Spiritual Law, the devil has to disclose certain things. One way the devil can do this is through our entertainment. However, it is coded.
So in this video, I explore some of the hidden messaging in the show, "WKRP in Cincinnati". I only use a few clips from the episode "An Explosive Affair" from season 4.