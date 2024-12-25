BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Audio Mynd - 3rd Eye Winking (Official Audio) | Heavy Rock & Psychedelic Bizarre Brilliance
Audio Mynd
Audio Mynd
17 views • 4 months ago

Dive into "3rd Eye Winking," the mind-blowing rock track from Audio Mynd’s critically acclaimed album, *Middle Singer*. This electrifying song combines heavy rock riffs with psychedelic vibes, creating a genre-bending masterpiece that’s impossible to ignore. With unforgettable and bizarre lyrics like *"I pee standing down"* and *"Stank nugget surprise,"* Audio Mynd once again pushes the boundaries of creativity and originality.


Perfect for fans of alternative rock, experimental sounds, and daring musical innovation, *3rd Eye Winking* will keep you hitting repeat. Whether you're a rock music fanatic, love psychedelic storytelling, or are just curious about the weirdest song lyrics of 2024, this track is your ultimate jam.


Explore Audio Mynd's unique sound, and don’t forget to share it with your fellow rock enthusiasts!


Stream *3rd Eye Winking* now on all platforms and experience the wild ride everyone’s talking about.

rockhard rockmetalmusic videonew musicalternative rockprogressive rockpsychedelic rockmetalcoreaudio myndai musicrhythm rocknew rock music 2025math rockbizarre song lyrics

