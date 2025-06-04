BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥 Check Out Monday's Homeless Outreach Testimonies 🔥
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
1 day ago

What an incredible time of homeless outreach

evangelism this Monday! Lives were touched, hearts

were opened, and powerful testimonies poured in as

we shared the love of Jesus on the streets. 🙌🏼✨


Every Monday at 9:30AM (📍Location TBD), we go out

with boldness and compassion — and you are invited!

Whether you're seasoned in evangelism or it's your

first time, there's a place for you. The harvest is RIPE

but the laborers are FEW (Luke 10:2)... now is the time

to GO! 🕊️🌾


💥 Never evangelized before? No worries — connect

with The Voyagers! We’re here to train, equip, and walk

with you step-by-step.


Bring a friend. Bring your faith. And bring your YES.

Mondays will never be the same again.


#Evangelism #HomelessOutreach #TheHarvestIsReady

#TheVoyagers #JesusLovesTheOne

#HandsAndFeetOfJesus #StreetMinistry #GetEquipped

#TestimonyTuesdaySupport


Voyagers Ministries 🙌 | Donate Today via Givebutter


Voyagers Ministries is on a mission to reach hearts, transform lives, and share the love of Jesus through powerful evangelism and outreach. Your support makes it all possible!


If you feel led to give and be part of what God is doing through this ministry, you can donate safely and securely through Givebutter:

👉 https://givebutter.com/voyagersministries


Every gift—large or small—helps us continue to spread the Gospel and serve communities in need. Thank you for your generosity and partnership!


Stay connected:

📸 Follow us on Instagram

📘 Like us on Facebook

🎥 Subscribe for more videos from the mission field


#VoyagersMinistries #DonateNow #GiveButter #SupportMinistry #Evangelism

Keywords
christianevangelismhomeless outreach
