💥Tim Dillon perfectly distills Pam Bondi’s Epstein crash out: ‘Who cares if we kidnapped their children? The Dow is up!’

💬 “Who cares that we snatched your kids and took them to an island to abuse them? The Dow is up! So what we’re part of an ancient blood cult? The Dow is up! So what we perform sacrifices to deities so we can have their power? The Dow is up!” Dillon raved, reacting to the Trump AG’s unhinged testimony to Congress (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/64439), where she suggested focusing on how great the stock market is doing instead of Epstein

💬 “Why don’t you shut your mouth about the kids that we abducted and sacrificed so we could please lucifer or Baal…Maybe you should thank Baal for the Dow being at 50,000!” Dillon continued.

💬 “Maybe instead of angering Baal, you thank Baal. Thank Baal for what he’s done for American 401ks”

💬 “By the way that’s kind of what she’s saying,” the comedian noted

💬 “What she’s saying is that Moloch and Baal are protecting the American economy and that we if have to sacrifice a few people, it’s not the end of the world, and…if you keep prattling on about these disappeared women and children, you’re gonna anger the gods of the stock market”