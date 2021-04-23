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Противопоставянето - Световен митинг за Свобода - The Push back - Oracle Films - 2021 World Wide Rally
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22 views • April 23, 2021
THE PUSHBACK | Oracle Films | The Day the World Stood Together #DareToThink
If you choose, you can donate here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
Download the film here:
https://we.tl/t-mp90sST0Ts
On March 20th 2021, people in over 40 countries across the world gathered in peaceful unison for a worldwide demonstration - to oppose disproportionate government measures threatening the very foundation of their rights and freedoms. This huge international effort was appallingly misrepresented and downright ignored by the mainstream media.
На 20-ти Март 2021 година, Свободолюбивите Човеци в повече от 40 Държави се събраха в мирна хармония на Световна демонстрация, за да се противопоставят на несъразмерно жестоките правителствени мерки, застрашаващи самата основа на Човешките Права и Свободи. Това огромно международно постижение беше ужасно невярно представено и явно пренебрегнато от Масонските масмултимедии!
Produced by Oracle Films, in collaboration with CoviLeaks and independent journalists in over 40 nations – this documentary is an authentic account of what really happened on March 20th, what protestors worldwide were standing against, and why the media went to such lengths to conceal the truth.
We received no funding for this project. Since our PayPal was shut down at the behest of the BBC, we have been asked where people can donate to us. We are a self-funded collective of professional filmmakers with our own equipment, software and resources. We feel it's important to emphasise that we are not producing content like this for financial gain, but simply to inform.
https://stamat.org/
If you choose, you can donate here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
Download the film here:
https://we.tl/t-mp90sST0Ts
On March 20th 2021, people in over 40 countries across the world gathered in peaceful unison for a worldwide demonstration - to oppose disproportionate government measures threatening the very foundation of their rights and freedoms. This huge international effort was appallingly misrepresented and downright ignored by the mainstream media.
На 20-ти Март 2021 година, Свободолюбивите Човеци в повече от 40 Държави се събраха в мирна хармония на Световна демонстрация, за да се противопоставят на несъразмерно жестоките правителствени мерки, застрашаващи самата основа на Човешките Права и Свободи. Това огромно международно постижение беше ужасно невярно представено и явно пренебрегнато от Масонските масмултимедии!
Produced by Oracle Films, in collaboration with CoviLeaks and independent journalists in over 40 nations – this documentary is an authentic account of what really happened on March 20th, what protestors worldwide were standing against, and why the media went to such lengths to conceal the truth.
We received no funding for this project. Since our PayPal was shut down at the behest of the BBC, we have been asked where people can donate to us. We are a self-funded collective of professional filmmakers with our own equipment, software and resources. We feel it's important to emphasise that we are not producing content like this for financial gain, but simply to inform.
https://stamat.org/
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