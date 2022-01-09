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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine View of Healthcare Help or Hindrance Twelve
GetWisdom
GetWisdom
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VoiceAmerica Show #12
Description: Divine View of Healthcare—Help or Hindrance?
Will medicine triumph over illness or is it a holding action with a huge downside? What has research shown that people aren’t being told? What does the divine realm think about the treatment treadmill of medicine and psychiatry as practiced today? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. New revelations explain why our healthcare approaches fall short and often make things worse, and bring hope and guidance for new and better solutions. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison
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