BrightLearn - More Guns, Less Crime: Understanding Crime and Gun Control Laws (Third Edition) by John R. Lott, Jr

John R. Lott Jr.'s "More Guns, Less Crime: Understanding Crime and Gun Control Laws (Third Edition)" challenges conventional views by presenting extensive data showing that right-to-carry (RTC) laws—which allow concealed handguns—are linked to reduced violent crime. Since the 1990s, the number of states with RTC laws has grown from 18 to 42, enabling Lott to expand his analysis from 1977 to 2005 across 40 states. His findings confirm that RTC laws correlate with significant drops in murders (8%), rapes (5%), and aggravated assaults (7%), while also deterring multiple-victim shootings. The book addresses criticisms, such as claims of methodological flaws or bias, by emphasizing robust, peer-reviewed data and countering arguments about crime displacement or increased domestic violence. Lott also examines newer policies like the Castle Doctrine and the federal assault weapons ban, finding no evidence that RTC laws increase suicides or accidents. He argues that concealed carry is a cost-effective crime deterrent, saving billions annually, and asserts that more guns can lead to less crime—a conclusion supported by his expansive research but still hotly debated. Despite political opposition, Lott maintains that the data speaks for itself.





