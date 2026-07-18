Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 18 July 2026

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The video starts at Parliament House and finishes at the Bourke Street Mall. The day was a fine and warm one for winter so loads of people were out and about. You will hear a few angry voices in it but most of the time felt positive. The speeches covered things that the 'corporate system' would prefer to keep hidden.