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VAERS Drop as of 11-05-2021, More than 18k DEAD, Plus more multiples, more unknowns...
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180 views • November 16, 2021
Links:
WTE88 video I mentioned about VAERS reports hidden under "unknown age":
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kn1LwcSgcbvy/
WelcomeTheEagle88's channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
OpenVAERS:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
MedAlerts search engine:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
MedAlerts WAYBACK Machine to investigate deleted or altered VAERS IDs:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/
WTE88 video I mentioned about VAERS reports hidden under "unknown age":
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kn1LwcSgcbvy/
WelcomeTheEagle88's channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
OpenVAERS:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
MedAlerts search engine:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
MedAlerts WAYBACK Machine to investigate deleted or altered VAERS IDs:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/
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