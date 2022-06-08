Times up!! 8-6-22

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All coinciding events and numbers are pointing to time being up right now. Be ready and stay ready for the time is at hand. Share the good news still with whoever you can. We are between the 70 and 80 year mark since Israel became a nation and we are about to mark their 70th Jubilee since they started counting after entering the promised land. Everything is coinciding on this year. Its time......................... Finally!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!