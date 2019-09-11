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Condoleezza Rice 'relieved' after cancellation of Taliban talks
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4 views • September 11, 2019
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says the timing of scheduled talks at Camp David were 'not ideal' and speaks out on her new book 'To Build a Better World' on 'Fox & Friends.'
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