$10 Trillion Federal Budget & Fed Buying Stocks & Bonds? This Fantasy Will End Soon!

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The U.S. federal government and its monopolist financier, The Federal Reserve, have created an economic fantasy world. They are now both feverishly trying to keep it going. If there's only one lesson of history that a person should understand, it's that central planning and central bank counterfeiting always fails. There has never been an exception, and the United States' failed attempt will join the others in the dustbin of history.