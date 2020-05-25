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[MIKE MORALES] 16 DAY FORECAST RARE WEATHER EVENTS #WEATHERWARFARE LIVE!! #ANALYSIS
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106 views • May 25, 2020
👉MIRROR SOURCE:
👉MIKE MORALES: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
https://youtu.be/P733bBjvhdQ
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MIKE MORALES PO BOX 220 CLINTON MO 64735 Support Donations Here https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS Send Info to [email protected] YOUTUBE ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kartracer DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTwKfFAFfo4/ TWITTER ttps://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundWorldNews/ Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworldnews DISCORD https://discord.gg/7xbcrJ PERISCOPE https://www.pscp.tv/Kt23kartracer/1mnxezOkkMoKX DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/AboveGroundWorldNews/ DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/disqus_7vI0OrFfZk/
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HELP IF YOU CAN VERDIA BOLSTER
https://www.gofundme.com/f/battling-cancer-and-homeless-on-dec-25?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4904-welcome-wp-5
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SHOW LINKS
https://abc7news.com/cal-fire-warns-residents-to-prepare-for-difficult-wildfire-season/6150089/?fbclid=IwAR1nsfrb_r-kk5w85e1VhfOWy73OMdK1H55l0GDJCMefsCiH4Q_fTfsk6mY
https://www.today.com/food/wendy-s-pulls-burgers-menu-some-locations-due-meat-shortage-t180745
https://www.komu.com/news/underground-tunnel-found-at-cole-county-courthouse
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/07/gas-leak-at-chemical-factory-in-india-kills-hospitalises-lg-polymers,
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/stores-in-italy-are-using-robots-to-screen-customers-for-mask-wearing-and-high-temperatures-before-they-can-go-inside-as-the-country-reopens/ar-BB13KwiW?ocid=spartanntp
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-08/tracking-technology-aims-to-improve-online-learning/12211996
https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/aclu-lawsuit-over-baltimore-spy-planes-sets-up-historic-surveillance-battle/?initms_aff=nat&initms_chan=soc&utm_medium=soc&initms=200501_fb&utm_source=fb&utm_campaign&utm_content=200501_privacytechnology&ms_aff=nat&ms_chan=soc&ms=200501_fb&utm_term=pm-6185171563795-6185174658795
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11528512/57-tower-installed-mount-everest-using-yaks/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb
https://www.space.com/nasa-space-lasers-track-climate-change-icesat-2.html
https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2020/05/06/driver-dies-after-speeding-past-main-gate-at-navys-china-lake-air-base/
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/technology/article-google-affiliate-sidewalk-labs-abandons-toronto-smart-city-project/
https://futurism.com/the-byte/space-force-launch-mysterious-spacecraft?fbclid=IwAR15aBwjiPNhF-3cHOKmur6T27OTI2uWbwwvDLEafK8hK9jkJHtEhWfpr3Q
https://water.ca.gov/-/media/DWR-Website/Web-Pages/Programs/California-Water-Plan/Docs/RMS/2016/10_Precipitation_Enhancement_July2016.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US9346563B1/en
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/NoneNone
👉MIKE MORALES: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
https://youtu.be/P733bBjvhdQ
██████████████████████████
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES PO BOX 220 CLINTON MO 64735 Support Donations Here https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS Send Info to [email protected] YOUTUBE ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kartracer DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTwKfFAFfo4/ TWITTER ttps://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundWorldNews/ Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworldnews DISCORD https://discord.gg/7xbcrJ PERISCOPE https://www.pscp.tv/Kt23kartracer/1mnxezOkkMoKX DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/AboveGroundWorldNews/ DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/disqus_7vI0OrFfZk/
██████████████████████████
HELP IF YOU CAN VERDIA BOLSTER
https://www.gofundme.com/f/battling-cancer-and-homeless-on-dec-25?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4904-welcome-wp-5
██████████████████████████
SHOW LINKS
https://abc7news.com/cal-fire-warns-residents-to-prepare-for-difficult-wildfire-season/6150089/?fbclid=IwAR1nsfrb_r-kk5w85e1VhfOWy73OMdK1H55l0GDJCMefsCiH4Q_fTfsk6mY
https://www.today.com/food/wendy-s-pulls-burgers-menu-some-locations-due-meat-shortage-t180745
https://www.komu.com/news/underground-tunnel-found-at-cole-county-courthouse
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/07/gas-leak-at-chemical-factory-in-india-kills-hospitalises-lg-polymers,
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/stores-in-italy-are-using-robots-to-screen-customers-for-mask-wearing-and-high-temperatures-before-they-can-go-inside-as-the-country-reopens/ar-BB13KwiW?ocid=spartanntp
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-08/tracking-technology-aims-to-improve-online-learning/12211996
https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/aclu-lawsuit-over-baltimore-spy-planes-sets-up-historic-surveillance-battle/?initms_aff=nat&initms_chan=soc&utm_medium=soc&initms=200501_fb&utm_source=fb&utm_campaign&utm_content=200501_privacytechnology&ms_aff=nat&ms_chan=soc&ms=200501_fb&utm_term=pm-6185171563795-6185174658795
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11528512/57-tower-installed-mount-everest-using-yaks/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb
https://www.space.com/nasa-space-lasers-track-climate-change-icesat-2.html
https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2020/05/06/driver-dies-after-speeding-past-main-gate-at-navys-china-lake-air-base/
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/technology/article-google-affiliate-sidewalk-labs-abandons-toronto-smart-city-project/
https://futurism.com/the-byte/space-force-launch-mysterious-spacecraft?fbclid=IwAR15aBwjiPNhF-3cHOKmur6T27OTI2uWbwwvDLEafK8hK9jkJHtEhWfpr3Q
https://water.ca.gov/-/media/DWR-Website/Web-Pages/Programs/California-Water-Plan/Docs/RMS/2016/10_Precipitation_Enhancement_July2016.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US9346563B1/en
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/NoneNone
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