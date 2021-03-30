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TruNews - 3/29/21 (MIRROR)
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71 views • March 30, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall discusses the call by convicted traitor Jonathan Pollard for Jewish Americans to follow in his footsteps of betrayal. We also address the secret high-level war drills being conducted by America and Russia, as China unveils a world order shattering $400 billion defense pact with Iran.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (3/29/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/dual-loyalty-danger-pollard-says-jews-must-betray-usa-for-israel-and-zionism
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall discusses the call by convicted traitor Jonathan Pollard for Jewish Americans to follow in his footsteps of betrayal. We also address the secret high-level war drills being conducted by America and Russia, as China unveils a world order shattering $400 billion defense pact with Iran.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (3/29/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/dual-loyalty-danger-pollard-says-jews-must-betray-usa-for-israel-and-zionism
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