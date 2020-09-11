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Another Terrorist Attack? Spencer Stone Stabbed! | True News
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41 views • September 11, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3098/another-terrorist-attack-spencer-stone-stabbed-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3098-another-terrorist-attack-spencer-stone-stabbed-true-news
Early Thursday morning at approximately 12:45 am, an altercation in Sacramento, California led to a man being stabbed multiple times in the torso. The victim was out with four friends, one male and three females, and had a run-in with two or three men according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Why are we talking about this? Because one of the last times the victim was out with friends he thwarted a terrorist attack. The victim is Spencer Stone, one of the three Americans (the others being Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler) who stopped a suspected terror attack while aboard a train in France this August.
Considering that this stabbing comes days after the Umpqua Community College shooting in Roseburg, Oregon makes this even more suspicious. Alek Skarlatos had previously attended and already re-enrolled in classes at the college and had he not agreed to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” he would have been on campus the day of the shooting - “I had classes picked out and everything.”
Is this just a massive coincidence? Maybe so - but the certainty from the Sacramento Police Department despite limited information is completely absurd.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.sacpd.org/newsroom/releases/liveview.aspx?release_id=20151008-113
https://www.facebook.com/137481202396/photos/a.330532532396.159979.137481202396/10153040861292397/?type=3&;theater
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-spencer-stone-stabbed-in-sacramento-20151008-story.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/as-french-train-suspect-is-interrogated-questions-mount-on-europes-security/2015/08/23/088ff2fe-4923-11e5-9f53-d1e3ddfd0cda_story.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/as-french-train-suspect-is-interrogated-questions-mount-on-europes-security/2015/08/23/088ff2fe-4923-11e5-9f53-d1e3ddfd0cda_story.html
http://www.kcra.com/news/local-news/news-sacramento/spencer-stone-recovering-as-police-search-for-2-men-in-stabbing/35744526
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3098-another-terrorist-attack-spencer-stone-stabbed-true-news
Early Thursday morning at approximately 12:45 am, an altercation in Sacramento, California led to a man being stabbed multiple times in the torso. The victim was out with four friends, one male and three females, and had a run-in with two or three men according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Why are we talking about this? Because one of the last times the victim was out with friends he thwarted a terrorist attack. The victim is Spencer Stone, one of the three Americans (the others being Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler) who stopped a suspected terror attack while aboard a train in France this August.
Considering that this stabbing comes days after the Umpqua Community College shooting in Roseburg, Oregon makes this even more suspicious. Alek Skarlatos had previously attended and already re-enrolled in classes at the college and had he not agreed to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” he would have been on campus the day of the shooting - “I had classes picked out and everything.”
Is this just a massive coincidence? Maybe so - but the certainty from the Sacramento Police Department despite limited information is completely absurd.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.sacpd.org/newsroom/releases/liveview.aspx?release_id=20151008-113
https://www.facebook.com/137481202396/photos/a.330532532396.159979.137481202396/10153040861292397/?type=3&;theater
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-spencer-stone-stabbed-in-sacramento-20151008-story.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/as-french-train-suspect-is-interrogated-questions-mount-on-europes-security/2015/08/23/088ff2fe-4923-11e5-9f53-d1e3ddfd0cda_story.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/as-french-train-suspect-is-interrogated-questions-mount-on-europes-security/2015/08/23/088ff2fe-4923-11e5-9f53-d1e3ddfd0cda_story.html
http://www.kcra.com/news/local-news/news-sacramento/spencer-stone-recovering-as-police-search-for-2-men-in-stabbing/35744526
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