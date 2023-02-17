https://gettr.com/post/p28fr1q6ace

02/11/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 84: An American policeman said to the NFSC protesters that the CCP wants to turn the United States, and even the whole world, into a communist country, and he does not want his children to receive communist education at school. Other passers-by, including the police, are very supportive of our anti-CCP protest and chant our slogan “Take Down the CCP!”





02/11/2023 对邪恶说不 第84天：一名美国警察对新中国联邦的抗议者说，中共想把美国甚至全世界都变成共产主义国家，他不希望他的孩子在学校里面接受共产主义教育。其他路人，包括警察，都非常支持我们的反共抗议活动，并高呼我们的口号：“消灭中国共产党!”





