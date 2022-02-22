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The Russian Ukraine invasion/war will expand into UK, Poland, Sweden, US WW3. Syria Iran events soon
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642 views • February 22, 2022
I Saw The Light Ministries has been predicting Russian war/invasion in Europe ever since 2008! People laughed and mocked. But now on the date of 2-22-2022 in Ukraine and Russian time zones, not so many people are laughing.
Watch this video for updated information and how to get additional important updates in the near prophetic future.
The war in Ukraine won't be limited to Ukraine. It will soon expand into Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, the UK and beyond. Also Iran and Syria will ignite very soon. Then China, USA, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, etc.
Watch this video for updated information and how to get additional important updates in the near prophetic future.
The war in Ukraine won't be limited to Ukraine. It will soon expand into Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, the UK and beyond. Also Iran and Syria will ignite very soon. Then China, USA, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, etc.
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