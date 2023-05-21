Footage of the supposedly unannounced transfer of Italian B1 Centauro wheeled tanks equipped with a 105mm gun to Ukraine.Best comment found from an Italian about this video:
Lovely. We have half the country underwater, damages in the billions, tens of thousands made homeless... And we dump billions on Ukraine. What a government we have.
