Goldback founder Jeremy Cordon talks with Mike Adams about POST-COLLAPSE money - divisibility, utility and timeless value
Published 17 hours ago

- Innovative gold-backed currency with lab testing results. (0:00)

- Gold backs' manufacturing process and divisibility. (1:57)

- Using gold coins as gifts or tips. (6:55)

- Gold backs as an alternative currency. (14:32)

- Gold backs and their value in a post-apocalyptic world. (19:52)

- Gold backs and their utility value. (26:30)

- Gold coins and Texas currency. (31:25)

- Gold backed currency and its potential benefits. (35:56)

- Gold-backed currency and its potential in Texas. (42:15)


To learn more, visit: https://verifiedgoldbacks.com/


