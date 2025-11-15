© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Demands DOJ Investigate Bill Clinton’s Epstein Ties | Political Turmoil
Description
Donald Trump has called on the Justice Department to investigate Bill Clinton’s connections with Jeffrey Epstein, intensifying political drama amidst government shutdown debates. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed a federal inquiry is underway, led by Jay Clayton. Stay updated for the latest developments in this high-profile investigation.
Hashtags
#Trump #BillClinton #JeffreyEpstein #DOJInvestigation #PamBondi #JayClayton #EpsteinFiles #PoliticalDrama #JusticeDepartment