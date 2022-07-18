LIBERTY, FREEDOM & JUSTICE

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Saturday, July 16, 2022 - Read Ecclesiastes 3: 1-13, Liberty - Isaiah 42:7; Isaiah 61:1; Colossians 1: 13-14; Galatians 4: 3-5 (2) Freedom - Exodus 20: 2 ; Isaiah 58: 6; John 8: 31-32; 1 Corinthians 7: 22-23; 2 Corinthians 3: 7; Galatians 5: 1; 1 Peter 2: 16 (3) Justice - Exodus 23: 6; Psalm 37: 28-34; Hebrews 1: 8
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