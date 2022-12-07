WTF: Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Suffers Sudden Medical Emergency On-Air 💉👀
Happened on December 5, 2022.
Rathbun was hospitalized after he passed out during the broadcast.
They are blaming “dehydration”.
That does not look like dehydration to me, his body is twitching.
Source @Covid BC
