Russia's 300,000-Strong Mobilization: Facts and Fiction

Russia’s mobilization continues preparing and deploying soldiers in support of military operations against Ukraine. The Western media, including the New York Times, is attempting to portray the mobilization as a disaster.
However - even other sources in the West admit that many of the problems pointed out are shared by all nations mobilizing (including Ukraine) and that Russia will adapt as the process continues.
References:
New York Times - ‘Coffins Are Already
Coming’: The Toll of Russia’s Chaotic Draft, Newly mobilized recruits
are already at the front in Ukraine, a growing chorus of reports says,
fighting and dying after only days of training:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/16/world/europe/russia-draft-ukraine.html
CSIS - What Does Russia’s ‘Partial Mobilization’ Mean?:
https://www.csis.org/analysis/what-does-russias-partial-mobilization-mean
