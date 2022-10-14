Create New Account
STOP TYRANNY IN IT'S TRACKS! Elect a CSPOA Trained Sheriff
We are seeing the Federal Government completely, and totally out of control and bent on Tyranny!

NOBODY outranks your Sheriff in his county!

Your Sheriff has the Constitutional Authority to DEPUTIZE CITIZENS if he needs them to uphold the law OR to prevent a tyrannical federal government from sending it's agents into your community and make illegal arrests!

You must join the #CSPOA and your community needs to get together with your Sheriff, and make sure that he joins too!

The most important VOTE that you have in America is ffor your COUNTY SHERIFF!

You MUST choose a real hard-a** who takes his oath of office very seriously, and who will protect and defend the Rights of his citizens!

In Law Enforcement.... If you ain't CSPOA Trained... You ain't sh*t!

