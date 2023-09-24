Create New Account
#carnivore vs Blood cancer Conditioning day. 4am gym session
DC Learning to Live
Published 20 hours ago

Gym conditioning starts @ 3:22 mark.

Okay, so this morning, 4am I decided to do a CONDITIONING work out. Which will be explained in the video. I used shorter rest periods to push it a bit harder, and try increase my fitness. Not too bad for a 50yr old 2 x stage 4 blood cancer, yrs of chemotherapy, and still fighting low blood counts?

Let me know what you think. Carnivore really is giving me back my life.



3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW









