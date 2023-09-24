carnivore vs Blood cancer Conditioning day. 4am gym session

Gym conditioning starts @ 3:22 mark.
Okay, so this morning, 4am I decided to do a CONDITIONING work out. Which will be explained in the video. I used shorter rest periods to push it a bit harder, and try increase my fitness. Not too bad for a 50yr old 2 x stage 4 blood cancer, yrs of chemotherapy, and still fighting low blood counts?
Let me know what you think. Carnivore really is giving me back my life.
3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011
