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19 leftist LIES our new DISINFORMATION BOARD could’ve caught
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61 views • May 02, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday the formation of a new ‘Disinformation Governance Board.’ Its goal will be to end the spread of disinformation that affects ‘public trust in our democratic institutions,’ the department announced. But it's too bad this 'disinformation board' wasn’t available a few years ago — or even a few months ago, Glenn says. That way, it could've caught all the leftist LIES our nation has had to endure…lies like Black Lives Matter's 'peaceful' protests, Trump collusion with Russia, and Brett Kavanaugh's high school past...right?!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rH1QMBVX3I
The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday the formation of a new ‘Disinformation Governance Board.’ Its goal will be to end the spread of disinformation that affects ‘public trust in our democratic institutions,’ the department announced. But it's too bad this 'disinformation board' wasn’t available a few years ago — or even a few months ago, Glenn says. That way, it could've caught all the leftist LIES our nation has had to endure…lies like Black Lives Matter's 'peaceful' protests, Trump collusion with Russia, and Brett Kavanaugh's high school past...right?!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rH1QMBVX3I
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