Wilhelm Reich & The Sexual Revolution

How did the left go from Class War to Culture War!? Maybe the answer can be found, in part, by looking at the work of the radical Austrian psychologist, Wilhelm Reich.

Reich believed that an economic revolution was not possible without a cultural, social, and sexual revolution. If you wanted to destroy capitalism, you had to first destroy the foundation upon which it rested; namely, the patriarchal family. What led him to believe this? And how has his thought impacted and influenced the trajectory of the modern left? This video will outline the Reich theory of sexual revolution and highlight its influence on left-wing counter-culture.

🔗 All Credit To Russell Walter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NEMYeuTVC4&t=184s

📖 READ: The Sexual Revolution by Reich Wilhelm: https://archive.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.507758

📖 READ: Sex-Pol; Essays by Reich Wilhelm: https://archive.org/details/sexpolessays192900reic

📖 READ: The Sexual Revolution, Toward A Self-Governing Character Structure by Reich Wilhelm: https://archive.org/details/sexualrevolution0000reic

📖 READ: Brave New World by Huxley Aldous: https://archive.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.504222/mode/2up

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