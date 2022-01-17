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RUDOLF STEINER ON THE TRUE PURPOSE OF VACCINES
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888 views • January 17, 2022
RUDOLF STEINER ON THE TRUE PURPOSE OF VACCINES
Excerpt from "The Fall of the Spirits of Darkness (CW 177), a cycle of 14 lectures" by Rudolf Steiner. Given in Dornach from the 29 of September to the 28 of October, 1917. Translated by Anna Meuss FIL, MTA. Brought to you with the permission of Rudolf Steiner Press of London.
http://www.rudolfsteineraudio.com/fallspiritsdarknesscw177/fallspiritsdarknesscw177.html
Check out Natural Law Health:
https://odysee.com/@NaturalLawHealth:c/Livestream-21_Ahrimanic-Deception:0
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Excerpt from "The Fall of the Spirits of Darkness (CW 177), a cycle of 14 lectures" by Rudolf Steiner. Given in Dornach from the 29 of September to the 28 of October, 1917. Translated by Anna Meuss FIL, MTA. Brought to you with the permission of Rudolf Steiner Press of London.
http://www.rudolfsteineraudio.com/fallspiritsdarknesscw177/fallspiritsdarknesscw177.html
Check out Natural Law Health:
https://odysee.com/@NaturalLawHealth:c/Livestream-21_Ahrimanic-Deception:0
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/VlUXg1Hv2Z0B/
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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