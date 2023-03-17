https://gettr.com/post/p2boni20480
"In More Than One Case, Clients Have Asked A Law Firm Not To Look Too Closely At Any Documents That Have To Do With China. In Particular, Related To Pharmaceutical Cases. This Is Just One Way American Companies, Wittingly Or Unwittingly, Get Involved In Forwarding The CCP's Agenda."
Corporate lawyer Heather Lapollo with the #NFSC at #CPAC2023 discussing her professional experiences witnessing American companies support the CCP.
