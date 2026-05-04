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Passive Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Be Able to Bio-Hack Their Kitchen
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Video going over how I setup my kitchen so that it's biology, mitochondria, & circadian biology-supportive.

To be able to also bio-hack your kitchen by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow


https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

& schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

For the healthiest lighting options & to also learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of


https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

or

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at 


https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

or

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies

Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @


any of

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing


To truly help others by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays




Learn about earthing at any of


https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101


https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies




3 Part-Time, Home-Based BIG $Y$TEMS Opportunities:




1. https://Bio-mats.com/danny


OR


https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng




View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:


https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat


OR


https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway




Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra


[email protected]


303.915.7707




2. To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:


https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing




View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:


https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer


$AVE 10% by applying code:


HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


at


TryHypo.com




View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo


tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry




3. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch


https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid




To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:


https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


or print-out & mail in


https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey




To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit


https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid


View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of


https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup


https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup


Find Me on Instagram at


https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy

Keywords
biohackingdr jack krusespertibest blue blockersbest vitamin d lampinsomnia helpbest sleep tipshealthiest lighting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy