IDF OPENS fire on humanitarian aid pick-up area along Gaza corridor — local media, June 10.

The latest in a series of alleged attacks to stop food and medical supplies being delivered

At least 20 Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces allegedly opened fire at a humanitarian aid distribution site in Gaza. However, Israeli military claimed they fired warning shots at the suspects who posed threats to the troops. According to the Gaza health ministry, at least 127 people have lost their lives in multiple firing incidents at humanitarian aid distribution sites.

Adding from June 11th, later same day as video:

GHF Under Fire in Gaza

Johnnie Moore, the newly appointed executive chairman of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), refused to disclose who funds the group, though he insisted it’s a “private foundation” not funded by Israel “as far as I know.”

Moore, a former PR advisor to Trump, took over after Jake Wood resigned, citing threats to “neutrality, impartiality and independence.”

The GHF has faced criticism from the U.N. and global aid organizations for:

• Operating only 4 aid sites, causing deadly overcrowding.

• Relying on armed U.S. contractors and Israeli military for security.

• Allegedly allowing Israel to decide who receives aid, violating humanitarian principles.

• Being tied to possible Israeli government funding, despite official denials.

Philip Grant of TRIAL International warned that the GHF may be participating in war crimes, especially forced displacement, and called for a Swiss investigation.

The foundation says it served 16 million meals so far, but over 200 people have been killed near its aid sites, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel’s public broadcaster reported hundreds of millions of shekels may have been funneled to GHF via shell companies. Opposition leader Yair Lapid raised similar concerns.

Moore deflected, saying criticism was “absurd” and blamed the U.N., accusing them of being armed and complicit.