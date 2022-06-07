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Corona Virus and the Flu, Which is Which?
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122 views • June 07, 2022
Here I talk about the current confusion in regards to the Corona Virus and the Flu. One can be mistaken for the other if you don't study the data with a logical mind.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qkp2iTfTmFo
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qkp2iTfTmFo
www.newaquatechpanama.com
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