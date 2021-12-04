Dr. Jessica Rose: Ample Signs That Vaccines Cause Hyper-Inflammation and Immune Deficiency Syndrome

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/1723233/
11/26/2021 There are ample signs that vaccines cause hyper inflammation and immune deficiency syndrome. Another thing that we see in VAERS and other adverse event data collection systems is that cancers are coming out of remission.