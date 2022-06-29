Blockchain for the Cannabis Industry

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WeGro is the first decentralized project for investment and a #blockchain solution for the #cannabis supply chain in the United States.
#WeGro enables everyone to safely participate in the #hemp and #cannabisindustry through the #supplychain while simultaneously democratizing and monetizing anonymous community data assets which go directly back to the community.
WEGRO was designed to take back the #data and #finance industries and give them back to the people.
They’re creating a global network of trust, enabling everyone to turn data into decisions, uncertainty into confidence, risk into opportunity, and potential into prosperity.
Episode 980 The #TalkingHedge chats with Walt Rampata, CXO & Co-Founder at WeGroData...
https://youtu.be/iL6m9FSCsCI