Blockchain for the Cannabis Industry

WeGro is the first decentralized project for investment and a #blockchain solution for the #cannabis supply chain in the United States.

#WeGro enables everyone to safely participate in the #hemp and #cannabisindustry through the #supplychain while simultaneously democratizing and monetizing anonymous community data assets which go directly back to the community.

WEGRO was designed to take back the #data and #finance industries and give them back to the people.

They’re creating a global network of trust, enabling everyone to turn data into decisions, uncertainty into confidence, risk into opportunity, and potential into prosperity.

Episode 980 The #TalkingHedge chats with Walt Rampata, CXO & Co-Founder at WeGroData...

https://youtu.be/iL6m9FSCsCI