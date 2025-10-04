BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Global Healing Dr Judy Mikovits and OncoGenX
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Dr Judy has been doing a long-standing pursuit for developing integrated formulas that address the root cause of chronic disease, especially botanical and nutritional. She's dedicated her career to discovering the scientific truths that challenge the established paradigms. We've been knowing Judy for many, many years, she was also Chief Scientific Officer at Genyous Omnitüra and she spent three decades working on botanical cancer solutions, and which eventually kind of culminated into working together with us and creating kind of a unique formulation with different aspects from her previous work, and advancing even to new research, and incorporate that into the OncoGenX formulation.

Dr. Jonathan Group, DC - 09/30/2025

Advanced Cellular Support Masterclass - B-17 and OncoGenX: https://globalhealinginstitute.org/healinglibrary/checkouts/advanced-cellular-support-masterclass-confirmation/

Judy MIkovis, PhD biography: https://therealdrjudy.com/about-dr-judy


healthnewstruthjudy mikovitsglobal healing
