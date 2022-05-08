Superfly (1990, PC)

Superfly is an arcade game developed and published by Arcanum Computing. It was released as shareware.

A swarm of flies has entered a house and you need to swat them. You control a fly swatter from a top-down view. Each level consists of single screen, usually containing several obstacles. Flies will buzz around the level. Moving the swatter to a field with a fly on it will swat it. Unless you find a spray can, a swatted fly will be an unremovable obstacle. The swatter can only move in for directions, and once it is blocked from moving, you loose a life.

After a while, a green fly will appear. If you manage to swat it, you conclude the level. There are also some other insects and spiders crawling around. They will give more points. The spiders will also create cobwebs, which also block your way.

In case you get stuck, you can also abandon a level, but this will also cost a life.