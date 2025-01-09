Mass vaccination and the DEMISE of POLITICIANS

When the covid-19 plandemic arrived, our politicians relentlessly peddled a so called experimental vaccine.

There are politicians who we know that pretended to take these covid -19 poison shots

But there are many politicians who bought into the lies and excitedly took shot after shot.

As we roll in to 2025 we recall the the many politicians who have met and continue to meet their demise.

Many people say these people are deserving of their karma for their role in peddling, coercing and mandating an untested, unsafe and toxic injection onto the public that has killed and injured so many.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984





