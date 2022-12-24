Boston Dynamics' Creepy Robo-Hounds Decorate A Christmas Tree

Netflix's post-apocalyptic drama "Black Mirror" featured a terrifying vision of robot dogs hunting humans. The quadruped robot resembles the actual real-life robot design by Boston Dynamics.

Over the years, videos published by Boston Dynamics' remind us that robot dogs aren't fantasy but reality. The US-based company's "Spot," a 70-pound robo-hound, is already out in the field. It has already been hailed by the New York Police Department as a high-tech crime-fighting sidekick and even used during field training exercises by the French military.

While Boston Dynamics can post all the cute and fun-loving videos of Spot, and even festive ones, like three robo-hounds decorating a Christmas tree, these machines are still creepy.

As previously noted, Boston Dynamics has pledged not to weaponize its robots and asked others in the industry to do the same, but China could care less and has equipped robo-hounds with machine guns. ( And if you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you ).

Source - https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/boston-dynamics-creepy-robo-hounds-decorate-christmas-tree

