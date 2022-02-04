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Sorry for the F Bombs. These guys get me so worked up when I see how these criminals have destroyed our Country. Great history lesson here. I remember all of this back to the JFK assasination.
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203 views • February 04, 2022
So we've had 40-50 years, some say 80 years, of this BS to take out the US. You can blame the Nazis for all of this. Remember the Poppy Bush , George H Bush, was a Nazi. So was W. What a Dumb Fuck he was. He could not even complete a sentence. Then we had Slick Willie, Obama, and the list goes on. No wonder our country is so messed up right now. Now - how do you like these Colombian girls in the Thumbnail pic ? Living in Colombia now, at least for the time being, I see these pretty girls everywhere here. That is why all the Men come here. Let's be honest about that. This is why I need to get my Titty Bar tour going. It will happen.
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