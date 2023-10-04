FAB-1500 bomb annihilate Ukrainian underground base in Soledar direction

FAB-1500 glide bomb of Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the underground base of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Alexandro-Kalinovo in Soledar direction, Donetsk region. The underground bunker of Tactical Group Command Post was completely destroyed, many soldiers and officers including NATO special forces personnel were killed and trapped under the rubble.
