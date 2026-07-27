© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian Gerrish and Ben Rubin present today's UK Column News.
00:00 Introduction
00:20 Prime Minister Andy Burnham Waffles on the BBC
13:15 Is the New Government a Soft Coup by Common Purpose?
21:42 The Institute for Government Is Always Ahead
34:40 Please Support UK Column’s Independent Journalism
36:52 What Does the UK Government’s Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) Do?
42:50 Save Plymouth’s Tothill Park
01:01:25 And Finally… Mock the BBC and Watch UK Column News